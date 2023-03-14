Liberty proposes to build new fire station on school land, rent to city to use

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is proposing a partnership with the City of Lynchburg for a new fire station.

The proposal given at Tuesday’s city council work session says the school would build the fire station on land they currently own, and rent to the station or city as long as it remains a fire station.

The proposal is for land near the intersection of Odd Fellows Road and Liberty Mountain Drive.

The city, through the Lynchburg Fire Department, would be responsible for staffing, maintenance and other costs.

Annual operating costs are expected between $2-2.4 million yearly, and are expected to be offset by grant funds in the early years.

No city council action is required right now.