Salem High School nears completion of multi-million dollar renovations

SALEM, Va. – Salem High School is nearing completion of its multi-million dollar renovations.

School officials will present a construction update to the school board during their session Tuesday night. They said the high school is 99% done, while the field house is 95% done.

The presentation contains pictures of their newly constructed field house and surrounding areas.

The training room within the field house is complete, as well as a new lacrosse locker room.

The initial stages of the full high school renovation project began back in 2019.

Officials said the weight room equipment is slowly coming in, and sodding will be complete by the end of the month.

You can find the full presentation here.