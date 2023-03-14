Virginia secures more than $12 million in grants to combat homelessness across the state

(John C. Clark, Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – More than $12 million in Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants is headed to the Commonwealth to help mitigate homelessness, Gov. Youngkin announced.

With the funding, Virginia hopes to help 2,669 individuals and families experiencing homelessness with 25 permanent supportive housing, 34 rapid rehousing and nine underserved populations innovation projects.

Youngkin is elated to share the news, stating that the initiative is fundamental for the state.

“A critical element of our pursuit of new businesses in the Commonwealth is the housing needed to support these economic development efforts,” said Youngkin. “This funding will help us protect our most vulnerable populations, address Virginia’s housing supply problem and ensure that homelessness in the Commonwealth is rare, brief and nonrecurring.”

The General Assembly provides the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, with the grants previously mentioned representing 20 percent of this fiscal year’s fund investment, according to a press release.

We’re told the remaining funds will go toward the production of new or rehabilitated housing units through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing Program.

The following projects in our area were awarded a portion of the 2023 Homeless Reduction Grant:

Valley Community Services Board: 2023 Rapid Rehousing Youth Valley Community Services Board - Bath County, City of Buena Vista, Highland County, City of Lexington and Rockbridge County

Council of Community Services: Council of Community Services Rapid Rehousing 2023 - Alleghany County, Botetourt County, City of Covington, Craig County, City of Roanoke, Roanoke County and City of Salem

The Haven at First & Market: The Haven Rapid Rehousing Program 2023 - Nelson County

Miriam’s House: Miriam’s House Community First 2023 - Amherst County, Appomattox County, Bedford County, Town of Bedford, Campbell County and City of Lynchburg

New River Community Action Inc: New River Community Action Housing Trust Fund Rapid Rehousing FY2023 - Town of Blacksburg, Town of Christiansburg, Floyd County, Giles County, Montgomery County, Pulaski County and City of Radford

Miriam’s House: Miriam’s House Central Virginia Supportive Housing 2023 - Amherst County, Appomattox County, Bedford County, Town of Bedford, Campbell County and City of Lynchburg

Miriam’s House: Miriam’s House Community First Expansion 2022 - Amherst County, Appomattox County, Bedford County, Town of Bedford, Campbell County and City of Lynchburg

For a full list, click here.