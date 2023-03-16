Annual Bull and Oyster Fest returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. – There’s still time to get your tickets for the 15th annual Rockbridge Bull and Oyster Festival in Lexington.

Event leaders said 800 people showed up to last year’s event.

Attendees were able to get oysters and barbecue, enjoy games and bluegrass music.

Organizers said this event is a fundraiser, which helps the Rockbridge area health center provide access to affordable healthcare.

“It’s all going to be a fun time to celebrate the success of the center and to thank all of our donors and all of our sponsors,” Event organizer Craig Vinecomb said.

The festival is April 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Virginia Horse Center.

For tickets and more information, visit the festival website.