State police investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead in Charlotte County on Saturday.

Authorities said at 5:31 a.m., police responded to the crash on Route 360, a half-mile west of Route 812.

A 2020 Toyota Corolla was heading east in the westbound lanes of Route 360 and hit a westbound 2022 Toyota Corolla, according to police.

VSP said the driver of the 2022 Corolla, Akilimali Balagizi, 61, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, died at the scene.

The driver of the 2020 Corolla, Sarah McCorkle, 25, of Creedmoor, North Carolina, was transported for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

VSP said charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.