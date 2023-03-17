Covington man wins $300,000 with two winning Powerball tickets

Ben Baker of Covington wins $300,000 with two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing. (Credit: Virginia Lottery)

COVINGTON, Va. – One Covington man got lucky with two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing.

Benjamin Baker bought a total of ten tickets for the March 4 drawing. Two of those tickets ended up matching four of the winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

Normally, the prize would be $50,000, but, when he bought them, Baker spent an extra dollar on each ticket for Power Play.

Power Play tripled each prize to $150,000, for total winnings of $300,000.

“I was really lucky!” Baker told lottery officials.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 10-16-18-40-66, and the Powerball number was 16. Baker purchased the winning tickets at Food Lion, located at 1005 Craig Avenue in Covington.

Baker says he plans to use his winnings for home improvement and plans to save the rest.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds to win any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Covington, more than $928,000 in lottery funds was received for K-12 education last fiscal year.