Man hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Roanoke on Thursday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On March 16 around 7:47 p.m., Roanoke police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 of a crash in the 3800 block of Melrose Ave NW.

Officers responded to the scene and found a vehicle that had crashed, RPD said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took the driver of the vehicle, a man, to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the name of the man.

We’re told speed appears to be a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 to share what you know. You can also text RPD at 274637; please being the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.