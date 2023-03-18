2023 Sedalia Celtic Festival & Highland Games

Big Island, Va – The Sedalia Center is home to some of the most anticipated annual food and music festivals in southwest Virginia, drawing loyal attendees year-after-year from the local communities of Big Island and Sedalia, as well as from the cities of Lynchburg, Amherst, Roanoke and Bedford.

Saturday March 25th the Celtic Games and Highland Festival comes to the center.

The event features music from Gone Overboard and Blown Away

The Last Voyage ~ the Albatross has Flown

Come cheer the band as they take the stage one last time!

Don’t Miss Out!

Highland Athletics – Pipes & Drums – Whisky Tasting – Pub Fare & Pub Drinks – Highland Dancers & Celtic Music – Sheepdog Herding Exhibition – Parade of Clans.

If you would like to purchase tickets visit this website. 2023 Celtic Festival & Highland Games - Sedalia Center