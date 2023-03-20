Consumer Reports: How to keep carpet, floors clean

Consumer Reports recently asked people to share their least favorite chores. Among the most dreaded? Cleaning the floors!

But it doesn’t have to be that bad. Here’s a look at some products and tips for keeping your floors in tip-top shape.

Do an online search for carpet cleaning and you’ll likely see hundreds of professionals in action, delivering stunning results.

To get that same level of satisfaction without the cost of a pro, Consumer Reports experts have solutions.

A washable rug is a great option for some.

CR just tested several, including the popular Ruggable brand.

“Washable rugs can be a great option for people with pets, kids, or those who entertain often. They’re also great for high-traffic areas,” Anna Kocharian with Consumer Reports said.

One panelist was particularly wowed with that one for its washability and softness.

CR said instead of breaking out the big vacuum, consider a lightweight stick vac for quick cleanups.

“Our tests have found that stick vacs can do more than just a quick pass cleaning especially if you don’t have a lot of wall-to-wall carpeting,” Kocharian said.

The Shark aced CR’s tests for bare floors and pet hair.

When it comes to mopping, for non-wood floors, CR said to skip the old squeeze mop and consider a steam mop like the Bissell Powerfresh Slim which offers an easier way to scrub tile.

For wood floors - CR said to stick to a damp mop and a cleaner formulated for your floor’s finish.

If your home has more carpet than bare floors, CR said you’ll need a good full-size vacuum to get deep-down dirt.

The Hoover Windtunnel is a top-performing upright in CR’s tough tests.

When it’s time for a deeper clean, CR said to consider the Hoover Carpet Cleaner.

It earned very good scores in CR’s cleaning tests; which consist of removing red clay stains from a carpet