Fire at Roanoke recycling warehouse leaves $100,000 in damages

ROANOKE, Va. – A fire at a Roanoke recycling warehouse early Friday morning left nearly $100,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews said they responded to the fire at the Recycling and Disposal Solutions facility on Korte Street SW shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

When Roanoke Fire-EMS got to the scene, they said they saw smoke showing from the door of the facility, and after further investigation, they found a fire in a pile of recyclable materials within the facility’s warehouse.

We’re told crews were at the scene for several hours to make sure the fire was completely put out because of the large volume of materials involved.

Luckily, crews said no one was hurt during the incident.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation determined that the fire was accidental and left around $100,000 in damages to the structure and its contents, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

As a result of the fire, the Roanoke officials said that the City of Roanoke’s Solid Waste Management Division will deliver collected recyclables to the RDS Recycling Facility located on Enon Road until further notice.

Officials said that Roanoke residents and businesses serviced by the Solid Waste Management Division will continue to receive uninterrupted recycling collection service despite the March 17 fire.

You can contact the Solid Waste Management Division’s Customer Service Team at 540-853-2000, Option 1, or send an email to SWMcustomerservice@roanokeva.gov if you have questions about recycling services.