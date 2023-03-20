52º

Spring is here! ☀️ Use Pin It for a chance to see your pics on TV

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – What’s a flower’s favorite kind of pickle? A daffo-dill.

Spring is officially here! March 20 marked the official start of spring, and coming just after that, March 21 is National Flower Day.

Corny jokes might not be your thing, but we love to see all the things that do make you smile – especially when we can give you a shoutout on TV!

All you have to do is share your pics with us via Pin It. Never used it before? Don’t fret – it’s easy!

Here’s how to use Pin It:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It,
  • Choose a category,
  • Include a description (optional)
  • Hit submit
  • Be on the lookout for your pictures during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

Some people have already been sharing their beautiful pics with us! Get some inspiration from other viewers’ and readers’ photos below.

