President of Botswana visits Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA – Virginia Tech welcomed a very special guest to campus Tuesday.

President Masisi of the Republic of Botswana in Africa made a trip specifically to the university.

University president Tim Sands invited the president to visit campus.

President Masisi became connected to Tech through Professor Kathleen Alexander’s research program in Northern Botswana.

The President spoke to the public about merging conservation, democracy and sustainable development in Botswana.

Masisi’s visit to Virginia Tech is believed to be the first by an international head of state.