Roanoke County School Board member Mike Wray announces he will not seek re-election

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County School Board member Mike Wray has announced that he will not be running for re-election this November.

Wray, who represents the Cave Spring District, has served on the board for 7 years, contributing to the betterment of the school division and the success of its students.

During his time on the board, Wray has had the pleasure of witnessing several major projects come to fruition, such as the renovation of Cave Spring High School.

“Over the past 7 years, I’m proud of the numerous accomplishments of our students and staff as well as the progress we have made to update our school facilities, especially the rebuilding of Cave Spring High School. I am extremely proud that we have completed this project that so many of us had waited for years and years to come true,” he stated in a letter that was sent to Cave Spring parents.

He continued, saying, “Beyond the sense of accomplishment in seeing the CSHS renovation to completion, I am most grateful for the time spent visiting students and teachers in classrooms and seeing first-hand what wonderful students and teachers we have.”

In the letter, he went on to reminisce over his time spent serving the community as a school board member and expressed his immense gratitude for the outpouring of support he’s received from his community.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me during my time on the school board. I want to thank past and current board members for serving with me. Most times we agreed, sometimes we didn’t, but we always discussed and deliberated issues in a friendly, professional manner.”

He concluded, stating that while the decision certainly wasn’t an easy one, he will not be seeking re-election.

“The time has come, though, to conclude my time on the school board, and to focus my time with my family,” he said. “Therefore, I am announcing that I will not run for re-election for the Cave Spring District seat on the Roanoke County School Board this November.”

You can read his entire letter below: