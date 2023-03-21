Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge marketing campaign to target D.C. area

ROANOKE, Va. – Efforts to keep people visiting our region are underway.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge unveiled it’s spring 2023 strategic marketing campaign at the Hotel Roanoke on Tuesday.

The eight-week campaign starting next month will target people who live in the Northern Virginia part of D.C.

“I think we’re gonna showcase a lot of dynamic imagery,” Marketing Director David Aldridge said. “A message that positions destination in a unique way to where coming to the Roanoke region and coming to Virginia’s Blue Ridge is a unique experience that they can’t get in other mountain destinations.”

Marketing leaders want people to spend money on the area’s amenities, such as outdoor experiences, food, drink and art.

Campaign leaders said they will use both out-of-home and digital advertising to target potential visitors.