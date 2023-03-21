65º

WATCH: Pres. Biden, First Lady host Arts and Humanities Awards ceremony

FILE: President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks during a Nowruz celebration in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are set to host an Arts and Humanities Award ceremony.

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. this evening. Refresh your screen to watch the livestream of the ceremony.

