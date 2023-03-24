52º

Gov. Youngkin announces over $8.1 million in GO Virginia grants

At least four grants will be awarded to projects in our region

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to members of the press inside the Rotunda of the state Capitol building on Feb. 25, 2023, in Richmond, Va. In two years as Virginia's governor, Republican Glenn Youngkin has gone from political newcomer to potential 2024 presidential candidate. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File) (John C. Clark, Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Youngkin announced more than $8.1 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for 17 projects across the state, focusing on creating talent pipelines and economic growth.

Officials said GO Virginia aims to encourage economic growth by supporting projects that focus on workforce development, cluster scaleup, startup ecosystems, and site development.

“GO Virginia allows us to invest in key projects that address regionally identified opportunities while fostering collaboration for economic growth between the private and public sectors,” said Governor Youngkin. “These projects exemplify the innovative partnerships that GO Virginia was designed to promote, and will advance Virginia’s position in critical industries such as life science and energy, as well as leverage emerging opportunities in semiconductor manufacturing.”

Since the program began, it has funded 258 projects and awarded about $107 million in support of regional economic development efforts.

Projects to be awarded in our region include:

  • $540,000 awarded to the Lynchburg Career Acceleration Program
  • $240,192 awarded to Center of Entrepreneurship
  • $118,545 awarded to Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) Expanding GO TEC Pathways
  • $99,900 awarded to Metal Workforce Training Center

For a full list of grant awards across the state, visit the Virginia DHCD website.

