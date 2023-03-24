Roanoke City Councilmember announces plans to run for Senate of Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke City Councilmember wants to represent Southwest Virginia in Richmond.

Councilmember Trish White Boyd announced her plans to run for State Senate District 4.

White-Boyd has been on the council since 2019 and said now is the time to make sure voices in Southwest Virginia are heard.

Boyd wants to advocate for better jobs, a vibrant economy and a sustainable environment.

“I can make a difference in Richmond, we need someone who understands local government and southwest Virginia, a lot of times we don’t get that representation we need in southwest Virginia it stops west of Richmond,” White-Boyd said.

Boyd also wants to push for more women’s rights in the workplace.