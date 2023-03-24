Virginia Tech, Roanoke College announce ‘Direct to Tech’ partnership

Roanoke College and Virginia Tech are partnering up to advance the technology field.

On Friday, they announced the launch of their “Direct to Tech” program.

The program will provide Roanoke students direct admission to the Virginia Tech Master of Engineering Program while providing an early transition to graduate programs at the innovation campus.

“The ability to take that Roanoke College education, to make it easy for them to move directly into a master’s degree program in computer science or computer engineering, that is a very exciting opportunity for them, and I’m very enthusiastic about that,” said Frank Shushok, president of Roanoke College.

Direct to Tech is open to all Roanoke College seniors with a 3.0 GPA, regardless of major.