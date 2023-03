Fire personnel gave an all-clear after a reported gas leak at the Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS said the all-clear was given after fire personnel responded to the call for a potential gas leak at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday.

The building was evacuated out of precaution, and Roanoke Gas was called the scene to conduct readings.

Fire-EMS said once personnel determined the building to be safe, guests were allowed to re-enter the building.

The Rail Yard Dawgs game originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. has been delayed to a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.