ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke officials say one person is in the hospital following a pedestrian being hit by a car at the intersection of Ordway Drive and Hershberger Road.

According to police, it is too soon to tell the extent of the person’s injuries, but they are in the hospital.

We are told traffic is being diverted away from the area.

10 News has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story. We’re working for you to learn more.