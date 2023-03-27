Three Bassett Volunteer Rescue Squad members injured in ambulance crash

BASSETT, Va. – Officials say three volunteers with the Bassett Volunteer Rescue Squad were injured when their ambulance crashed while responding to a call on Sunday.

We are told one of the volunteers was transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Roanoke. The two other volunteers were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the crash occurred Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:35 p.m.

The Bassett Volunteer Rescue Squad, Henry County Public Safety, Bassett Volunteer Fire Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with our volunteers who were injured in the line of duty. We are grateful for their dedication and bravery, and we hope for a full and speedy recovery for all involved,” said Andrew Delello, Captain of Bassett Rescue Squad in a statement sent to 10 News.

The group says their 1999 Freightliner ambulance sustained significant damage from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Virginia State Police.