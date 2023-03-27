Trial for Radford man accused of killing a 2-year-old underway

RADFORD, Va. – A trial is underway for a Radford man accused of killing a 2-year-old.

Andrew Byrd faces charges for first-degree and aggravated murder.

The court held an arraignment, and jury selections and both sides presented opening statements on Monday.

At the arraignment, Byrd’s defense attorney filed a motion for a change of venue. After the majority of jurors during selection said they were not exposed to pre-trial publicity the judge denied that request.

During the arraignment, Byrd pleaded not guilty to all of his charges.

At jury selection, potential jurors were asked many questions. Multiple who answered they knew Byrd or his family were dismissed.

Opening statements began Monday afternoon with the prosecution arguing that Byrd is responsible for 2-year-old Harper Mitchell’s death, saying he has even confessed to it before.

The defense argued that details will be essential in this case.

They said that evidence will not show willful, premeditated or deliberate death.

On Tuesday, the first witnesses will be called on.