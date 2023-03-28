LIST 🐰: Easter events in Southwest, Central Virginia

May you and your family have a very “hoppy” Easter!

There are plenty of Easter events for the whole fam to enjoy across the region. Below, you can find a breakdown of the events in each viewing area.

NEW RIVER VALLEY

Sinkland Farms Egg-Travaganza

Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg is hosting its first-ever Egg-Travaganza. They have a full spring-packed weekend with activities, music, food, and fun. There will be an Easter Egg Hunt for all ages throughout the day. Children can visit with the Easter Bunny and Sinkland Farm’s family animals, like baby chicks and ducks. Families can also sing along to their favorite nursery songs and hear the Easter Story. The Egg-Travaganza runs Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cambria Baptist Church Egg Hunt

Cambria Baptist Church in Christiansburg is hosting an egg hunt right after their worship service on Sunday, April 2. The hunt will start around 12 p.m. and is geared toward toddlers through 5th graders.

Crafter’s Corner Egg Hunt

Crafter’s Corner on North Franklin Street in Christiansburg is hosting an Egg Hunt and meet the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 1. Eggs will be hidden all throughout the store for anyone to try to find. Eggs will contain different things such as candy, small free items, discounts, and a Grand Prize.

Hope Valley Church Easter Eggstravaganza

Hope Valley Church in Christiansburg is hosting a free Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LYNCHBURG

Lynchburg Bunny Hop

In Lynchburg, the Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Bunny Hop. You can hop along the trails for an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. The Easter Bunny will be visiting Lynchburg on the Black Water Creek Trail, spreading out Easter eggs for all the visitors. This family event is taking place Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

HIGHLANDS

Covington Easter Egg Hunt and Parade

Covington Parks and Recreation is hosting its Easter Egg Hunt and Parade on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. It will run from the Mid City Mall parking lot, down to Main Street. There will be Easter baskets, egg hunts, and the Easter Bunny.

LEXINGTON

Easter Egg & Cork Hunt at Ecco Adesso Vineyards

The 2nd annual Easter Egg & Cork Hunt at Ecco Adesso Vineyards will be held on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a children’s Easter Egg Hunt on the lawn at 1 p.m. followed by a Cork Hunt for the adults in the vineyard at 2 p.m. Organizers say to be sure to bring your own Easter basket and to feel free to pack a picnic.

ROANOKE

Easter Bunny Garden Visits & Photos

Stop by Valley View Mall to take pictures with the Easter Bunny, who will be there daily through Saturday, April 8. Time slots are limited and you’re encouraged to make a reservation for your photo session. Make a reservation here.

Easter Bunny Woodcraft

Twin Creeks Brewpub at Roanoke County’s Explore Park is partnering with Let’s Party Creatively to offer guests the opportunity to paint 24″ tall woodcraft Easter bunnies on April 2. Register here.

Salem Civic Center Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Salem will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt in the fields located next to the tennis courts at the Salem Civic Center. The event, which is being held on Wednesday, April 5, is designed for children ages 3-10 and it’s free to attend. Activities include an Easter egg hunt, visiting the Easter bunny, inflatables, face painting, and more.

Eggcellent Adventure

On April 8, the Virginia Museum of Transportation will host its 5th annual Eggcellent Adventure, offering photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts & games for kids, and a chance to explore the museum. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Get Eggcellent Adventure Tickets here.

Daleville Town Center: Eggstra Fun Event

The Daleville Town Center in Botetourt County will host its Eggstra Fun Event on Saturday, April 8. There will be age-based Easter egg hunts, the Easter bunny, face painting, a ninja course, touch a fire truck, and the opportunity to plant a sunflower from Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers.

Breakfast with the Bunny and Egg Hunt

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Botetourt County will feature a special breakfast with the Easter bunny, followed by opportunities to take pictures with the bunny and an egg hunt on Saturday, April 8. Breakfast will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and the egg hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m.

NELSON

Easter Bunny Bash at Hazy Mountain Vineyards

This is a family-friendly event full of children’s activities, shop local crafts vendors and take in the breathtaking views as you enjoy your favorite Hazy Mountain wine & beer. Special guest appearance? None other than the Easter Bunny! The event, which is being held on Sunday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Annual Egg Hunt at Blue Toad Hard Cider Hall

On Sunday, April 2 you can head to Blue Toad’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast. During the event, you can wander the grounds of our 27-acre farm to search for treats left behind by the Easter Bunny. The family-friendly event will feature pancakes, Cidermosas, a variety of hard ciders, and NA Apple Cider. The Pancake Breakfast will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m., and the Free Kids Easter Egg Hunt will begin at noon – two groups depending on age. The adult egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m.

Easter at Brewing Tree Beer Company

Head to the Brewing Tree Beer Company to celebrate Easter with a full day of activities on Saturday, April 8, starting at noon and ending at 8 p.m. There will be live music, food specials, an Easter egg hunt, and more.

Easter Egg Hunt at Bold Rock Hard Cider

There will be an Easter egg hunt for the kiddos at different time slots throughout the day, and even one for adults. The adult egg hunt winners will have the chance to win prizes. There will also be live music, specialty cocktails, and more. The event will be held on Saturday, April 8, beginning at noon and ending at 5 p.m.

Easter Bunny at Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department

On Saturday, April 8, the egg Hunt will start at 4:30 p.m., and “Egged By A Firefighter” will be in our back again this year, along with a snack stand, and more. If you would like to join in on the fun, email rvvfdco5@gmail.com with the number of kids coming to participate.

FRANKLIN

Waid Park Easter Egg Hunt

Franklin County Parks & Recreation will host an Easter Egg Hunt at Waid Park, featuring over 25,000 eggs on Saturday, April 8. Bring your own basket for collecting eggs, and then also enjoy seeing the Easter bunny, games, food trucks, and other fun.

Teen Tuesday: Easter Party

Franklin County Public Library-Rocky Mount will hold an Easter party on April 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for those ages 12-17. There will be pizza, peeps, and plenty of hidden prizes to find

SOUTHSIDE

Easter Egg Hunt at Forever Younger in Martinsville

On Saturday, April 1, head to the shop and find Easter eggs with special discounts and candy hidden throughout the store. When one egg leaves, employees say they’ll put another one in its place from noon to 5 p.m.

Egg Eggstravaganza at Ridgeway Library

The Annual Spring Event at the Ridgeway Library and Town of Ridgeway Park will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m, and there will be prizes, snacks, Bunny photo ops, and over 2000 eggs to find.

Storytime and Easter Egg Hunt

On Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m., you can head to the Spencer-Penn Centre- Education & Special Events Center for a story, crafts, and other fun activities. No registration is needed to attend.

Easter Egg Hunt presented by Henry County Parks & Recreation

There will be 7,500 prize-filled eggs for kids to search for and find at this event. There will be three different age groups looking for eggs in three different parts of the park, with special door prizes for anyone who finds a “golden egg.” No need to take your own basket – egg-hunting baskets will be furnished to anyone who needs one. Pre-registration is not required but organizers encourage you to arrive early for the event, which will start promptly at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Easter Extravaganza at the Downtown South Boston Farmers Market

Hop on down to the Farmers Market on Saturday, April 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this Easter event, which will feature local vendors, a food truck, crafts, games, giveaways, home decor, Easter decorations, balloons, a bubble machine, and more. The Easter bunny will also be hopping along to attend for photo ops.

Check out a preview of some of the events in the video below.

Know of an Easter event we missed? Email agraham@wsls.com with event information.