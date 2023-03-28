Radford authorities searching for missing 31-year-old woman

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a woman they say was last heard from on March 23, 2023.

Jean Miller, 31, is described as 5′3″ weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say she may be driving a 2021 grey Subaru Crosstrek with VA license plate USY-6926.

The Radford Police Department says her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as she needs medication.

If you’ve seen Miller or her vehicle, you’re asked to contact RPD at (540)-731-3624 or email L.T. Slaughter at jason.slaughter@radfordva.gov