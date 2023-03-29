17-year-old girl dead after Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a crash that left a 17-year-old girl dead in Campbell County Tuesday.

Authorities said the crash happened at 7:59 a.m. on Brookneal Highway, close to a quarter-mile south of Brooks Farm Drive.

A 2002 Ford Mustang was heading north on Brookneal Highway when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2014 GMC Sierra, according to state police.

VSP said the driver of the mustang, a 17-year-old girl from Gladys, died at the scene.

The driver of the GMC, Kyle Beavon, 29, of Rustburg, was not injured, police said.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.