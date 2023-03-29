Chase Matthew headed to Roanoke’s Dr Pepper Park

Country music artist Chase Matthew is making his way back to the Star City.

Dr Pepper Park has announced that he will be featured in its Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series on June 3.

Matthew, a Music City native, is climbing his way to fame with hits like “County Line,” “Pull Up” and “Everything He Couldn’t,” according to Dr Pepper Park.

The young country riser has more than 450 million global career streams and 1 million followers across social media. He was also named a HITS Magazine “One to Watch.”

Dr Pepper Park is excited to have him on board again this year.

“I always keep an eye out for young talent and this guy is making his way up fast. We can’t wait to have him back at the park this year!” said the President of Dr Pepper Park, Waynette Anderson.

General Admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate.

PIT tickets are $49 and VIP Skybox tickets are $149.

You can get your tickets here. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31.