Radford City Public Schools to delay start times for 2023-24 school year

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Public Schools are delaying start times next year in an effort to retain teachers.

Superintendent Robert Graham said there’s a critical shortage of teachers and despite offering raises, teachers say they need time more than anything.

That’s why the district is having both elementary schools start late on Wednesdays and Thursdays to better support staff and, in turn, students.

“The intent of this new bell schedule was not to harm our families,” said Graham. “We do have a teacher shortage here. And if we can provide time in a very innovative way that is beneficial for our staff and that, in turn, will be beneficial for our students, I think that’s a win-win for everybody.”

The change will go into effect this fall for the 2023-24 school year.

The district is looking for grant funding and exploring enrichment, tutoring and remediation opportunities before and after school to help out working parents.