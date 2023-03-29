Roanoke 14-year-old reported missing, believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

Donnie Rivers-Holmes, who goes by Khloe, reported missing in Roanoke, according to police (Credit: Virginia State Police)

ROANOKE, Va. – Police are currently searching for a missing 14-year-old in Roanoke who they believe is in extreme danger.

We’re told Donnie Rivers-Holmes, who goes by the nickname Khloe, was last seen at Fishwick Middle School on Montrose Avenue.

The teen was last seen at 10:45 a.m., according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Rivers-Holmes is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Authorities say Rivers-Holmes was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket, a black t-shirt with white lettering, and dark-colored jeans with rips in the thighs.

According to VSP, the teen has a septum piercing, pierced ears, and tattoos on the right thigh and forearm.

Rivers-Holmes is believed to be traveling on foot – not in a vehicle.

Virginia State Police has issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Roanoke City Police Department in connection with the teen’s disappearance.

For more information, police say you can contact RCPD at 540-344-6681.