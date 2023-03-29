Two juveniles injured after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Two juveniles were injured after a shooting in Roanoke Tuesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said at around 7:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Meadows Street NW.

Responding officers found a car with damages that appeared to have been caused by gunfire, police said.

Officers said they also located a girl with what appeared to be a minor gunshot wound, and were later advised that a boy had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle with what appeared to be a minor gunshot wound.

Authorities tell 10 News the girl was transported by personal vehicle to and treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

RPD said preliminary investigation indicates the victims’ vehicle was traveling south towards Bowman Park, when another vehicle passed them traveling north.

Shots were fired from the vehicle traveling north striking the victims’ southbound vehicle, and the offender then fled the scene, police said.

Authorities said officers were able to identify the offender, a boy, and immediately began searching for him. He was located as his residence in Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Police and Roanoke Police Officers took the boy into custody and transported him to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with detectives.

Officers obtained and served petitions for malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle, RPD said.

According to authorities, the offender was transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center without further issue.

RPD said this remains an ongoing investigation.