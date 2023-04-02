Firefighters determine housefire cause in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded around 1 Sunday morning to the 6100 block of Castle View Court, in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke County, for a report of a residential structure fire.

First arriving crews found smoke and fire coming from the rear deck of a two story, aluminum-sided home.

Investigators said at the time of the fire, the home was occupied by a family of four and all were able to evacuate unharmed and there were no injuries.

Firefighters said the family will not be displaced. They say the fire was under control in approximately 15 minutes. All of the fire damage was contained to the deck area of the home.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene and reports that the accidental fire was started by a charcoal grill on the deck.