Rotary Club Members talk about Rock Haven Music Benefit

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge-New Generations will be holding their first annual Rock Haven music festival on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Loch Haven Lake. Proceeds from the music festival will go to Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia and Head Strong Brain Injury Support Group of SW VA.

The idea for the festival comes from the current club president, Blaine Elliott.

In November 2020, Blaine’s wife, Rylie, fell from her mountain bike and suffered a traumatic brain injury. After undergoing immediate surgery and extensive rehabilitation, Rylie is thriving. The festival goal is to raise awareness of the services available to survivors and their families, and to raise funds for those service providers.

The festival will run from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM, hosting four local Roanoke Valley bands and a headliner from Richmond, VA. Food trucks and beverages will be available throughout the day.

Tickets are $15 through the end of March, then go up to $20 starting April 1. Parking will be available at Valley Word Church with a shuttle running nonstop to and from Loch Haven. More information and tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-haven-tickets-422558091627