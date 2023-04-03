Political analyst on Trump indictment, long-term impacts

In the short term, the indictment is great for Donald Trump in the polls, according to 10 News’ Political Analyst Ed Lynch.

Some supporters call it a witch hunt against the former president.

Lynch said that Democrats get their mugshot picture of Trump, then would hope he’s in court during the 2024 election cycle.

“The hope among Democrats is Donald Trump will be standing trial ... in a particular place at a particular time ... when he should be in Iowa and New Hampshire and other places trying to get the nomination,” Lynch said.

Lynch thinks they will avoid charges related to Capitol Chaos on January sixth.