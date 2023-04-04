LewisGale unveils new VR physical therapy treadmill

New healthcare technology was unveiled in the Roanoke Valley on Tuesday — LewisGale Medical Center now houses a virtual reality treadmill. The treadmill will help physical therapy patients exercise in a fun and interesting way. It simulates challenges patients may face walking around day to day lifting their legs to avoid hazards.

Medical staff said it’s a big help to not only the patient but them as well. LewisGale Director of In-patient Rehab Elise Manning said it will be a timesaver.

“Generally speaking we have to bring a patient down, set up the environment, work them through it,” Manning said. “This allows to get them on and we immediately can go. So, more opportunity for the therapy allows for more trials at it and better outcomes.”

Staff said the treadmill also records specific data, giving them the ability to evaluate the patient’s progress with precision not previously available.