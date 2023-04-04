Medical students show off work at Carilion Clinic’s Research Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic is celebrating Research Day — a chance for medical students from all the schools associated with the hospital to show off their work.

Research is becoming a key part of medical education, as students work to prove they understand important concepts.

Carilion has fostered a community of researchers in the Roanoke Valley, and events like this ensure the hospital remains a pioneer in medical exploration.

”It’s been a great learning process for me to learn what research is like, this whole process of coming up with the study and making a poster about it, and I also do a lot of teaching and sharing that with the community,” medical student Brianna Chang said.

The event is completely funded by Carilion Clinic.