Man hospitalized after northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was injured in a shooting in Northwest Roanoke just after midnight, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say a Roanoke Police Officer was on routine patrol near 22nd Street NW and Loudon Avenue NW when she heard several shots fired.

Not long after, the officer received an alert that an individual had been shot in the 2500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW.

Officers responded to the scene and located a man inside a home with “what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.” Officers also found that the residence had property damage from the shooting.

The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to Roanoke Police.

Police say a suspect was not located at the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

We’re told that the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text the police department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.