No one hurt after car crashes into cow in Campbell County

No one was hurt after a car struck a cow in Campbell County early Wednesday. (Credit: Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The passengers of a car were not hurt after it crashed into a cow in Campbell County, according to the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews said they were called to the scene around 1:55 a.m. for the crash in the 1200 block of Colonial Hwy.

Crews said arriving deputies advised that the car was on fire under the hood and the flames were spreading into the car.

The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire.

Crews said both passengers were not hurt and did not require EMS, but the cow did not survive.

Units cleared the scene around 3:30 a.m., according to the department.