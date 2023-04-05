Virginia lawmakers react to former President Donald Trump’s indictment

VIRGINIA – New questions emerged Wednesday about the legal and political path ahead for former President Donald Trump after he pleaded not guilty in a historic court appearance to dozens of felony charges related to hush money payments from 2016.

This all comes as the race for the White House is just beginning and every seat is up for grabs in the Virginia General Assembly during this November’s election.

10 News reached out to state and federal lawmakers representing Virginia to hear their thoughts about the historic indictment.

Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Good tweeted, “Former President Trump’s indictment and arrest are chilling examples of weaponized government targeting a political opponent. Every freedom-loving American across the country should be disturbed by this.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Ben Cline tweeted, “Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and the radical Left are trying to weaponize our judicial system against their political enemies. If they can do this to a former President, they can do it to you.”

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine released the following statement to 10 News.

“No one is above the law, and President Trump will have to defend himself in court,” Kaine said. “All legal proceedings should be fair and impartial and follow the facts.”

The question now is how will the charges affect Trump’s run for president in 2024 and how will voters respond.

Trump lost Virginia by wide margins in the last two presidential elections. Though Virginians elected Republican Glenn Youngkin to the governor’s office last year. This fall, every seat in the Virginia General Assembly is up for grabs.

Sen. Mark Peake, a Republican who represents Virginia’s District 22, said the indictment sets a bad precedent.

“I am shocked, actually,” said Peake.

Del. Wren Williams, a Republican representing Virginia’s 9th District, called it a “political witch hunt.”

“None of these charges will actually stick,” said Williams.

Both said they doubt the charges will hurt Trump’s run for president in 2024.

“I think his indictment just shot his positives through the roof,” said Williams.

“[It’s] almost guaranteeing Donald Trump the Republican nomination,” said Peake.

Williams said he thinks the charges could even drive more conservatives to the polls this fall.

“We are all fighting to make sure that Republicans come out on top in both the House and the Senate,” said Williams.

Legal experts say even if Trump is convicted, he could still run for presidential office. The U.S. Constitution doesn’t disqualify a candidate with a felony charge from serving as commander-in-chief.