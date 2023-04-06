Ferrum College announces free tuition for qualifying in-state students

FERRUM, Va. – A new financial aid initiative to provide free in-state tuition to qualifying Virginia students was announced Wednesday at Ferrum College.
Ferrum College President Mirta Martin hosted a press conference to announce the new initiative, titled the Panther Promise.
In the press conference, President Martin shared words of hope following the new financial aid initiative.
According to the university website, qualifying students are Virginia residents who have an Estimated Family Contribution of $2,900 or less and choose to live on campus.
To learn more about the Panther Promise, visit this website.
Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.