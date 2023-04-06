Social media threat to Pittsylvania County school deemed not credible

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said a social media threat thought to be aimed at Chatham High School in Pittsylvania County has been deemed not credible.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted by a concerned parent about a social media post that they believed was a threat to school safety.

The post said, ”Don’t take the risk…don’t go to school tomorrow. (Expletive deleted) CHS I’m going out with a bang. Don’t go to school tomorrow.”

Deputies said the post had a firearm in the background.

Because of “CHS” being in the post, law enforcement believed Chatham High School was the recipient of the threat, and the school administration was immediately notified.

Law enforcement said they responded to the school and upon arrival, investigators determined that a similar post was made a few years ago and that there had been both a dissemination to law enforcement and media stories across the country about the post.

Authorities said law enforcement will continue their presence on school campuses throughout the day.

Efforts are being made to identify the source of the post, and if identified, criminal charges will be presented to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, deputies said.