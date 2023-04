ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

This crash has been cleared and the roadway is now open, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash at the Roanoke City-Roanoke County line has completely closed Mount Pleasant Blvd, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

We’re told the crash is expected to cause significant delays.

Motorists are being encouraged to take alternative routes because of the crash.

Crews did not share if there were any injuries reported.

