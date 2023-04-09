31-year-old man dead after crash in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that left a 31-year-old man dead in Wythe County Friday.

Police said it occurred at 3:07 p.m. on Interstate 81 and the 73-mile marker.

Authorities said a 2013 Mini Cooper was stopped on the right shoulder along the northbound lanes of I-81 at the merge with I-77, and the driver, 31-year-old John Sampson, of Princeton, W.Va., was outside the vehicle changing a tire.

A 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling from southbound I-77 to merge onto I-81 north when the driver lost control, according to police.

VSP said the Chrysler spun sideways, ran off the right side of the road, and hit Sampson and his vehicle.

Police said Sampson was transported to Wythe County Community Hospital, where he died later that same day.

The driver of the Chrysler, 51-year-old Jennifer H. Chambers, of Princeton, W.Va., was not injured in the crash, and was charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of her vehicle, authorities said.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.