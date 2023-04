Lexi Waddle, 12, has been reported missing in Carroll County (Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing out of Carroll County, according to authorities.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lexi Waddle was last seen on Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. near her home on Acorn Lane in Woodlawn. Her bicycle was reportedly found near an ABC store.

Deputies said she has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5′5″ and weights 135.