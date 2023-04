ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is on the scene of a possible shooting on Salem Avenue in Roanoke.

There is a heavy police presence and crime tape that can be seen around the Hurt Park area.

There was a press conference slated for this evening (April 10), which has been cancelled so that police could respond to this incident.

We’re working for you to get more information.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops