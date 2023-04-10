Pulaski police searching for man considered to be dangerous

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the community to be on the lookout for a man who they say it is considered to be dangerous.

Joseph Wilson, also known as Joey, is wanted on several felony charges, including abduction and malicious wounding, as well as several misdemeanors, police said.

Pulaski PD said to pay close attention to his arm tattoos as he has a twin brother.

According to police, there is information circulating on social media that may not accurately represent their efforts. We’re told they obtained charges and a protective order and searched the scene for hours after the incident to no avail.

If you see Wilson, you’re asked to call the Pulaski Police Department at 1 540-980-8680.