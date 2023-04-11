Black bear cub rescued in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County couple found a young male Black Bear cub on the ground Sunday in Bedford County. The cub was struggling, and unable to walk.

Gordon and Debbie Zeigler first spotted the bear cub on the ground and knew it needed medical attention.

According to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, Karen Roberts, a local permitted wildlife rehabilitator, responded to the scene and was able to safely contain the cub that same day.

No mother bear was seen in the area during or after its rescue, so the cub was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia that same day – just a day after the first cub of 2023 arrived.

Staff at the Wildlife of Virginia said the cub’s prognosis is guarded. He was slightly lethargic but responsive to examination. The cub weighs 2.96 kg.

The veterinary team treated the cub, and he will stay there for continued treatment and care.

