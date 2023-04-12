Hahn Horticultural Garden at Virginia Tech looking to expand

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s Hahn Horticultural Garden is set to expand.

The six-acre garden is a destination for both community members and students to learn, relax and more.

After surveying the community, the garden’s director, Scott Douglas, created a plan envisioning what the garden could be.

Highlights proposed in the study include a spacious open-air marquee structure, a Japanese-style zen garden, a glass house, a formal garden, water-conserving rain gardens, and multiple spaces for teaching, learning, and relaxing.

Elements proposed in the study would significantly upgrade the Hahn Horticulture Garden’s amenities for holding events and vastly expand its array of gardens and sustainability features.

“Anything we can do to make the garden better serve the community and become a better destination for people to come check out,” said Douglas.

The total cost for the improvements is estimated at $4 million. The garden will rely on donors and fundraising to make it happen.

