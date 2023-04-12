50º

SURVEY RESULTS: Here are the top 5 breweries in downtown Roanoke, according to you

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Last week, we asked you what your go-to spot was when it came to breweries in downtown Roanoke.

Since then, there’s been a friendly competition brewing as many of you chime in on your favorite places to crack open a cold one.

So far, we’ve gotten nearly 90 votes. Now it’s time to take a look at the breweries that came out on top.

Drum roll, please...

Here are the top five places in our area:

BreweryLocation
Big Lick Brewing Company409 Salem Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Parkway Brewing Company739 Kessler Mill Rd, Salem, VA 24153
A Few Old Goats Brewing515 8th St SW Unit 228, Roanoke, VA 24016
Twisted Tracks Brewpub523 Shenandoah Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Olde Salem Brewing Company21 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153

Do you agree with the results? Let us know what your top favorite brewery is in the comments!

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

