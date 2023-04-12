SURVEY RESULTS: Here are the top 5 breweries in downtown Roanoke, according to you

ROANOKE, Va. – Last week, we asked you what your go-to spot was when it came to breweries in downtown Roanoke.
Since then, there’s been a friendly competition brewing as many of you chime in on your favorite places to crack open a cold one.
So far, we’ve gotten nearly 90 votes. Now it’s time to take a look at the breweries that came out on top.
Drum roll, please...
Here are the top five places in our area:
|Brewery
|Location
|Big Lick Brewing Company
|409 Salem Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016
|Parkway Brewing Company
|739 Kessler Mill Rd, Salem, VA 24153
|A Few Old Goats Brewing
|515 8th St SW Unit 228, Roanoke, VA 24016
|Twisted Tracks Brewpub
|523 Shenandoah Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
|Olde Salem Brewing Company
|21 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153