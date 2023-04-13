81º

Senator Tim Kaine test drives electric truck at Dublin Volvo plant

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Volvo Plant, Dublin, Tim Kaine, Electric Vehicle

DUBLIN, Va. – Senator Tim Kaine stopped by the Volvo plant in Dublin Thursday to learn more about electric trucks and that means getting a hands-on experience.

Kaine helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act into law, which includes tax credits that encourage people to buy electric trucks. That supports jobs like those at Volvo’s facility.

”The plant visit was great, but there’s nothing more exciting than this because now I get to experience what a driver experiences, the quiet, the tremendous torque,” Kaine said.

Kaine says a key for the electric future is making sure trucks like these are able to access charging stations.

