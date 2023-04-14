Danville police searching for suspects involved in two robberies

Police are searching for two suspects involved in two separate Danville robberies. (Credit: Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating two robberies that occurred Friday involving the same suspects at both scenes.

Police said the first robbery occurred in the 4500 block of Westover Drive at Dollar General at 1:24 p.m.

Authorities said a man was robbed in the store’s parking lot, and the suspects took the victim’s phone and wallet with an undisclosed amount of cash.

DPD said the second robbery occurred in the 100 block of North Market Street at Martinizing Cleaning, where the cash register was stolen with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery suspects are described as men, one wearing a hoodie and another wearing a puffy jacket with a hood, according to authorities.

Police said the vehicle involved is described as a gray Genesis with temporary North Carolina tags and damage to the vehicle.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email, or use our crime tips app CARE.