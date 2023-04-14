Police searching for three suspects after sexual assault of Radford University student

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford University Police Department is searching for three suspects who are accused of sexually assaulting a Radford University student.

Authorities say that shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, the police department was alerted about a sexual assault that happened sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. along the 400 block of Tyler Avenue.

The police department reports that a female student was walking on Tyler Avenue when she was approached by three males who attempted to remove her clothes and force intercourse.

The student was able to escape and managed to get inside a residence facility, police said.

The suspects left the area in an unknown direction, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Radford University Police Department at 540-831-5500.